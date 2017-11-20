Mother and son rescued off Singer Island

Only six female artists or groups that include women won in the more than two dozen fan voted awards handed out Sunday night.

Della Reese, singer and actress, has died at the age of 86.

State wildlife trappers were on the scene, but officials said they preferred to let the animal leave on its own.

If all goes well, the dome that opened in 1992 will be flattened within about 15 seconds.

The Homeland Security Department said conditions in Haiti have improved significantly, so the benefit will be extended one last time - until July 2019 - to give Haitians time to prepare to return home.

Almost 60,000 Haitians allowed to stay in US only until 2019

A mother and son were rescued off of Palm Beach Shores at the southern end of Singer Island Monday morning, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The 49-year-old woman and her 8-year-old child were taken by boat to land after what officials initially called an open water incident.

They were swept out to sea by a current near the Palm Beach Inlet, the sheriff's office said.

A lifeguard using a surfboard swam out to assist them and then the sheriff's office said its marine unit was able to take the pair to the Sailfish Marina.

Several agencies responded to the scene including Riviera Beach Fire Rescue, the U.S. Coast Guard, Palm Beach Shores police as well as the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The rescued pair appeared to be in good shape but were transported to St. Mary's Medical Center for evaluation, according to Riviera Beach Fire Rescue.