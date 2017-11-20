Mother and son rescued off Singer Island - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Mother and son rescued off Singer Island

A mother and son were rescued off of Palm Beach Shores at the southern end of Singer Island Monday morning, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The 49-year-old woman and her 8-year-old child were taken by boat to land after what officials initially called an open water incident.

They were swept out to sea by a current near the Palm Beach Inlet, the sheriff's office said.

A lifeguard using a surfboard swam out to assist them and then the sheriff's office said its marine unit was able to take the pair to the Sailfish Marina.

Several agencies responded to the scene including Riviera Beach Fire Rescue, the U.S. Coast Guard, Palm Beach Shores police as well as the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The rescued pair appeared to be in good shape but were transported to St. Mary's Medical Center for evaluation, according to Riviera Beach Fire Rescue.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.