Pet of the Week Kona

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Kona:

To look at me is to love me! How could you not…I mean, look at my ears! I can hear the inner workings of the Earth’s core with these ginormous things. Well that might be a teency bit of an exaggeration, but they are pretty big. And I do use them pretty well to listen to you, especially when you have a treat for me – then you have my absolute full attention. What can I say, this girl likes to eat! But I’m super active, so I maintain my athletic bod just fine. You, me and a tennis ball is my idea of a perfect afternoon. Sure, I may be wrapped up in this tuff, muscular bod - but trust me, underneath it all is a gem of a girl who will melt your heart. I'm a lover and a cuddler, so consider yourself warned! I say we get this party started and begin our amazing life together – I don’t doubt you’ll be so happy we found each other.

Peggy's Picks is sponsored by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach and Community Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach.

