Palm Beach road closures for Trump visit

The town of Palm Beach is preparing for the arrival of President Trump over the Thanksgiving holiday.

It will restrict or close access near Mar-a-Lago.

The town listed the following changes:



Beginning at 8:00 am on Tuesday, November 21, the process of shutting roadways down will be initiated. The closure will be in effect until Sunday, November 26. During the closure period, all forms of travel, including pedestrian travel, are prohibited on S. Ocean Blvd from the intersection of S. County Road to Southern Boulevard. The travel restrictions will also extend eastward to the ocean. If you are a resident living south of the South Ocean Blvd. and South County intersection you will be granted access with proper credentials.



Please take note of the new temporary traffic patterns and bridge openings that will be in effect while President Trump is in Town.



ALL MOTORISTS SHOULD REFRAIN FROM CELLULAR PHONE USE TO ASSIST IN THE MOVEMENT OF TRAFFIC.



Traffic Patterns:



If you are traveling South on S. County Road or S. Ocean Boulevard: You will be redirected north at the intersection of S. County Road and S. Ocean Boulevard. There will be traffic cones and barricades directing you back north.



If you are traveling East on Southern Boulevard: You will only be allowed to exit south onto S. Ocean Boulevard at the Southern Causeway.



If you are traveling North on S. Ocean Boulevard: You will have to exit onto westbound Southern Boulevard at the Southern Causeway.



To assist with the afternoon rush hour period, bridge openings will be modified to permit 1 opening per hour as follows for the weekdays only (except Federal holidays):



Flagler Memorial Bridge: Openings at 2:15 pm, 3:15 pm, 4:15 pm, and 5:15 pm.



Royal Park Bridge: Openings at 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm and 5:30 pm



Southern Boulevard Bridge: No schedule change, but the bridge will remain closed until the presidential motorcade passes.



All Bridges: On demand opening for barges.