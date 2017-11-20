Water restrictions for presidential visit

Boaters heading to Palm Beach may have to alter their holiday plans.

The U.S. Coast Guard is setting up security zones in advance of President Trump's Thanksgiving visit.

Restrictions beginning Tuesday afternoon and lasting until late Sunday evening will affect boaters and people on parts of the Intracoastal Waterway and offshore Mar-a-Lago and the Southern Boulevard Bridge.



Information from the Coast Guard:

Entering, stopping, or anchoring in this security zone is prohibited unless authorized by the Captain of the Port Miami or a designated representative. The Security Zone is broken into three zones.

Palm Beach Security Zone restrictions:

Center Zone: This zone is always in effect. This zone consists of waters of the Lake Worth Lagoon 700 yards north of the Southern Boulevard Bridge ending at the north tip of Fisherman Island and 200 yards to the south of the Southern Boulevard Bridge ending at Flagler Promenade S Road. No vessel or person will be permitted to enter the center zone without obtaining permission from the Coast Guard or a designated representative.

West Zone: This zone is always in effect. This zone consists of waters of Lake Worth Lagoon 700 yards north of the Southern Boulevard Bridge ending at daybeacon "20" and 200 yards to the south of the Southern Boulevard Bridge ending at Flagler Promenade S Road. All vessels transiting the west zone shall maintain a steady speed and shall not slow or stop in the zone.

East Zone: This zone is always in effect. This zone consists of waters of the Atlantic Ocean from Banyan Road in the north to Ocean View Road in the south and from shore to approximately 1000 yards east. All vessels transiting the east zone shall maintain a steady speed and shall not slow or stop in the zone.

Violation of a security zone may result in a civil penalty in excess of $88,000, a criminal penalty up to $10,000, and/or imprisonment up to 12 years.