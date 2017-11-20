Boy, 14, on trial for killing 4-month-old baby

Only six female artists or groups that include women won in the more than two dozen fan voted awards handed out Sunday night.

Only six female artists or groups that include women won in the more than two dozen fan voted awards handed out Sunday night.

Della Reese, singer and actress, has died at the age of 86.

Della Reese, singer and actress, has died at the age of 86.

State wildlife trappers were on the scene, but officials said they preferred to let the animal leave on its own.

State wildlife trappers were on the scene, but officials said they preferred to let the animal leave on its own.

If all goes well, the dome that opened in 1992 will be flattened within about 15 seconds.

If all goes well, the dome that opened in 1992 will be flattened within about 15 seconds.

The Homeland Security Department said conditions in Haiti have improved significantly, so the benefit will be extended one last time - until July 2019 - to give Haitians time to prepare to return home.

The Homeland Security Department said conditions in Haiti have improved significantly, so the benefit will be extended one last time - until July 2019 - to give Haitians time to prepare to return home.

Almost 60,000 Haitians allowed to stay in US only until 2019

Almost 60,000 Haitians allowed to stay in US only until 2019

A 12-year-old boy riddled with guilt passed a note with a confession to his school resource officer. “I killed my nephew.”

Two years later, that West Palm Beach teen is now on trial for manslaughter in the death of his 4-month-old nephew.

The boy told his resource officer the baby wouldn’t stop crying so he placed a pillow over his face and smothered him.

West Palm Beach police initially responded to the home near 44th St and Greenwood Ave on Dec. 2, 2015, when the baby’s mother Jamee Dunmore came home from work and found him unresponsive.

“He had purple lips, he was cold,” Dunmore said in court Monday afternoon.

The baby and two other infants were in the care of the 12-year-old and his 18-year-old sister. The teen, now 14, missed his school bus and stayed home for the day. The 18-year-old was home sick.

Dunmore called 911 while her sister attempted CPR on the baby. West Palm Beach Fire Rescue performed CPR and intubated the baby but could not get a heartbeat. The child was pronounced dead at St. Mary's Medical Center.

Eight days later, the teen, in sixth-grade at JFK Middle School in Riviera Beach, reached out to his school resource officer during a fire drill.

“I was shocked and didn’t know if it was a joke or not,” the officer testified. Riviera Beach police contacted the West Palm Beach Police Department and detectives arrived at the middle school.

“From the things that I told them I thought I was going to be arrested,” the teen said in court. The officer drove the teen to the West Palm Beach Police Department but he was not questioned, a detective said. He was released later that evening to his mother.

The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner ruled the 4-month-old’s death a homicide in May 2016, reporting the cause of death as asphyxia.

“The sad truth is that sometimes infants die and we do not know why,” said defense attorney Maurissa Jones who is representing the teen. Jones argued hemorrhaging mentioned in the ME’s report could have been caused by other issues or that he could have suffocated from rolling over, but the teen wrongly blamed himself.

The baby was sick, according to his mother. He was born with jaundice and suffered respiratory issues. The baby was in the emergency room a week before his death and was treated for an ear infection.

Officers arrested the teen on July 27, 2016. The state is prosecuting the teen as a juvenile. The teen has been home, not on house arrest, since his arrest.

The trial is expected to continue after Thanksgiving.