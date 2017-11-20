Church giving Thanksgiving meals to the needy

Only six female artists or groups that include women won in the more than two dozen fan voted awards handed out Sunday night.

Della Reese, singer and actress, has died at the age of 86.

State wildlife trappers were on the scene, but officials said they preferred to let the animal leave on its own.

If all goes well, the dome that opened in 1992 will be flattened within about 15 seconds.

The Homeland Security Department said conditions in Haiti have improved significantly, so the benefit will be extended one last time - until July 2019 - to give Haitians time to prepare to return home.

Almost 60,000 Haitians allowed to stay in US only until 2019

Pastor Jerry Frye says is giving away turkeys.

"These are turkeys that we are going to be giving out today to 60 plus families." That's not all. "And of course all of the fixings that go with the turkey and bread and pastries today to each of these families."

On July 31, someone broke into his church and a Buddhist Temple across the street. Equipment was stolen, doors pried open.

26- year-old Jairo Torres was arrested.

The damage was almost 3 thousand dollars. Money normally used to buy food.

"When we had the damage from the burglary how we were going to get money to keep the food pantry going," Pastor Frye said.

After the pastor's story aired on NewsChannel 5, he says his phone started ringing.

"Thankful that the people have come through now in the community and surrounding areas giving us money to keep this pantry going strong."

Today the church is filled with Thanksgiving food. People say it's a blessing. Tony Leuenberger is one of the people receiving food.

"Cook the turkey and all the trimmings that go with it I have a couple of people coming over that are homeless."

"This is a God send." Paul Vaughn is also thankful. "Without Pastor Jerry or the help of this church I wouldn't know where to go," Richard Keiser said.

After Thanksgiving, the church will have toy drive in order to give Christmas gifts to kids in need.