Gas station robbed overnight in Lantana - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Gas station robbed overnight in Lantana

The Lantana Police Department said a Shell gas station was robbed overnight on Lantana Road just east of Interstate 95.

No one was hurt in the robbery. 

No other details were immediately available. 

