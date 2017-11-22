Cops: Duo rob man via Facebook Marketplace - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cops: Duo rob man via Facebook Marketplace

Two people are charged with robbing a man who tried to sell them two iPhones, according to Boynton Beach police.

The victim told police he set up the sale on Facebook Marketplace an arranged to meet at a Wal-Mart parking lot.

He said he expected one person to show up for the sale but was met by two people. When he pulled out the iPhones one of the men pointed a gun at him, according to a probable cause affidavit. Afraid of being shot the victim handed over the phones and the pair ran off, the police report said.

The victim later uncovered a name on a Facebook account and police were able to track down a suspect whom they identified as 19-year-old Jovan Michel.

Michel identified the person with him as Nicken Resolu, also 19, and said he thought the transaction would be a "snatch and grab" where they took the phones and ran, the police report stated.

Michel claims he didn't know Resolu, whom he met through a mutual friend, was armed, the report stated.

Michel is facing a charge of robbery by firearm and Resolu faces charges of robbery by firearm and aggravated assault.

