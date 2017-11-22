Suspicious person spotted canvassing PSL home

State wildlife trappers were on the scene, but officials said they preferred to let the animal leave on its own.

State wildlife trappers were on the scene, but officials said they preferred to let the animal leave on its own.

In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.

In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.

In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar. (Source: NBC12)

In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar. (Source: NBC12)

The new oxy? There's another popular prescription drug to watch

The new oxy? There's another popular prescription drug to watch

If all goes well, the dome that opened in 1992 will be flattened within about 15 seconds.

If all goes well, the dome that opened in 1992 will be flattened within about 15 seconds.

The Homeland Security Department said conditions in Haiti have improved significantly, so the benefit will be extended one last time - until July 2019 - to give Haitians time to prepare to return home.

The Homeland Security Department said conditions in Haiti have improved significantly, so the benefit will be extended one last time - until July 2019 - to give Haitians time to prepare to return home.

Haitians relieved to stay in US for now, upset status to end

Haitians relieved to stay in US for now, upset status to end

Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.

Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- A Port St. Lucie woman’s home surveillance cameras captured a stranger walking around her property and right up to her windows.

Now, she and Port St. Lucie police want your help identifying the man so they can question him, and figure out his intentions.

WPTV is not identifying the woman because she is in fear for her safety.

Since finding the man walking so close to her home, she says she’s legally obtained a gun so she feels safer.

Friday night, after running an errand at the Dollar Store, the woman is seen in her surveillance video coming home and getting out of her car.

Seconds later, a white van passes by her home.

About 15 minutes later, she got a knock on her door from her neighbor, telling her to check her surveillance cameras.

So, she did.

“It has changed me… I think every fiber on my body was crawling,” the woman said.

First, she saw a man walking from right near her home toward the end of her driveway.

He briefly walks out of sight, before a camera near her teenaged son’s window captured the man right against the house and by the window.

The man is seen eventually walking away.

That’s when the woman’s neighbor told her he came into contact with the stranger as he was walking away. The stranger allegedly hurried away after the confrontation. The white van is seen leaving and driving in front of the home one more time.

“He realized the person seemed suspicious and when they made more of a contact and he ran off, that’s when [the neighbor] came over here,” the woman said.

Now, the woman’s father, Ken Marston, is keeping a close eye on his daughter’s home and urging the community to help them identify the man in the video.

“The question is what are the intentions? Somebody knows who he is,” Marston said.

Port St. Lucie Police are also asking anyone who recognized the man to call police. They would also like to question him to determine what his intentions were.

