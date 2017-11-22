Missing girl, 11, found safe in Indian River Co. - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Missing girl, 11, found safe in Indian River Co.

UPDATE: Trinity Garcia was found safe at about 5:50 a.m. Wednesday.

EARLIER STORY

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said an 11-year-old girl went missing overnight. 

Deputies said the girl, Trinity Garcia, ran away from her home, located in the 3200 block of Second Place, Tuesday around 10 p.m.

The sheriff's office said she had an argument with her parents. Family members later found her slippers nearby on 32th Avenue. 

Trinity is described as 4 feet 11 inches, 110 pounds with light, brown/sandy blond hair.  She was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt. 

Contact the Indian River County Sheriff's Office at 772- if you know of here whereabouts.

