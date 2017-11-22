Missing girl, 11, found safe in Indian River Co.

Posted: Wednesday, November 22 2017 1:51 AM EST 2017-11-22 06:51:40 GMT Updated: Wednesday, November 22 2017 11:03 PM EST 2017-11-23 04:03:12 GMT
Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.
The Homeland Security Department said conditions in Haiti have improved significantly, so the benefit will be extended one last time - until July 2019 - to give Haitians time to prepare to return home.
If all goes well, the dome that opened in 1992 will be flattened within about 15 seconds.
Posted: Monday, November 20 2017
In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.
In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.
State wildlife trappers were on the scene, but officials said they preferred to let the animal leave on its own.
UPDATE: Trinity Garcia was found safe at about 5:50 a.m. Wednesday. EARLIER STORY
The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said an 11-year-old girl went missing overnight.
Deputies said the girl, Trinity Garcia, ran away from her home, located in the 3200 block of Second Place, Tuesday around 10 p.m.
The sheriff's office said she had an argument with her parents. Family members later found her slippers nearby on 32th Avenue.
Trinity is described as 4 feet 11 inches, 110 pounds with light, brown/sandy blond hair. She was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt.
Contact the Indian River County Sheriff's Office at 772- if you know of here whereabouts.
