Women twerk on I-95 during Pres. Trump arrival - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Women twerk on I-95 during Pres. Trump arrival

There were a few Palm Beach County drivers taking in stride the traffic troubles that came with President Trump's arrival Tuesday night.

Author and sports writer Jeff Pearlman was stuck in the traffic when he recorded two women exiting their vehicle to twerk on Interstate 95.

Pearlman tweeted a video that said he was stuck off an exit when the booty-shaking exhibition occurred right in front of his car.   

The author said in a Periscope video that he was just trying to get off the interstate to visit his favorite diner when they kept getting out of the car to dance.

"Actually this is pretty good entertainment, considering how sucky this is," said Pearlman.

Trump is in town through Sunday for the Thanksgiving, so let's hope this is the weirdest thing that happens while he and the first lady are visiting.

