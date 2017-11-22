Women twerk on I-95 during Pres. Trump arrival

Posted: Wednesday, November 22 2017 1:51 AM EST 2017-11-22 06:51:40 GMT Updated: Wednesday, November 22 2017 11:03 PM EST 2017-11-23 04:03:12 GMT
Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.
More >>
Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.
More >> Posted: Tuesday, November 21 2017 3:51 AM EST 2017-11-21 08:51:06 GMT Updated: Wednesday, November 22 2017 12:59 PM EST 2017-11-22 17:59:45 GMT
The Homeland Security Department said conditions in Haiti have improved significantly, so the benefit will be extended one last time - until July 2019 - to give Haitians time to prepare to return home.
More >>
The Homeland Security Department said conditions in Haiti have improved significantly, so the benefit will be extended one last time - until July 2019 - to give Haitians time to prepare to return home.
More >> Posted: Monday, November 20 2017 4:40 AM EST 2017-11-20 09:40:31 GMT Updated: Monday, November 20 2017 6:31 PM EST 2017-11-20 23:31:48 GMT
If all goes well, the dome that opened in 1992 will be flattened within about 15 seconds.
More >>
If all goes well, the dome that opened in 1992 will be flattened within about 15 seconds.
More >> Updated: Monday, November 20 2017 5:15 PM EST 2017-11-20 22:15:29 GMT In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar. (Source: NBC12)
In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.
More >>
In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.
More >> Posted: Monday, November 20 2017 1:50 PM EST 2017-11-20 18:50:04 GMT Updated: Monday, November 20 2017 4:14 PM EST 2017-11-20 21:14:09 GMT
State wildlife trappers were on the scene, but officials said they preferred to let the animal leave on its own.
More >>
State wildlife trappers were on the scene, but officials said they preferred to let the animal leave on its own.
More >>
There were a few Palm Beach County drivers taking in stride the traffic troubles that came with President Trump's arrival Tuesday night.
Author and sports writer Jeff Pearlman was stuck in the traffic when he recorded two women exiting their vehicle to twerk on Interstate 95.
Pearlman tweeted a video that said he was stuck off an exit when the booty-shaking exhibition occurred right in front of his car.
The author said in a Periscope video that he was just trying to get off the interstate to visit his favorite diner when they kept getting out of the car to dance.
"Actually this is pretty good entertainment, considering how sucky this is," said Pearlman.
Trump is in town through Sunday for the Thanksgiving, so let's hope this is the weirdest thing that happens while he and the first lady are visiting.
Scripps Only Content 2017