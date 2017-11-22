Police: Group used paintballs to shoot man

State wildlife trappers were on the scene, but officials said they preferred to let the animal leave on its own.

In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.

In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar. (Source: NBC12)

The new oxy? There's another popular prescription drug to watch

If all goes well, the dome that opened in 1992 will be flattened within about 15 seconds.

The Homeland Security Department said conditions in Haiti have improved significantly, so the benefit will be extended one last time - until July 2019 - to give Haitians time to prepare to return home.

Haitians relieved to stay in US for now, upset status to end

Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.

West Palm Beach Police have arrested four men and a juvenile who are accused of randomly shooting at people with paintballs.

The incidents happened Tuesday Nov. 21.

The first was reported on Broadway and 29th Street. The victim said he was walking northbound when a white vehicle with tinted windows passed him and started shooting; none of the shots him but he did hear 5 to 6 shots.



Less than 10 minutes later police were called to Currie Park on North Flagler Drive. A man reported being shot multiple times while lying underneath the gazebo. He also said the suspects drove off in a white vehicle.



Officers located the car and stopped the driver. Inside were four adults identified as Donnell Perry Jr., Cordell Robinson, Keith Wade, Antwan Sturgis and a minor.

The group stated they didn't have real guns, only paintball guns.

The men said they went to the park just to play paintball, did not intend to shoot anyone and were unaware anyone was hit, according to a police report.

However, the victim, who had injuries to the torso, head, and arms, told police the group was about 5 to 7 feet away and laughing while they shot him.

All were charged with aggravated battery. Bond was set for 4 of the suspects.

Keith Wade was denied bond because the charge he faces is a violation of his probation.