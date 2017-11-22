Police: Group used paintballs to shoot man - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police: Group used paintballs to shoot man

West Palm Beach Police have arrested four men and a juvenile who are accused of randomly shooting at people with paintballs. 

The incidents happened Tuesday Nov. 21.

The first was reported on Broadway and 29th Street. The victim said he was walking northbound when a white vehicle with tinted windows passed him and started shooting; none of the shots him but he did hear 5 to 6 shots.
 
Less than 10 minutes later police were called to Currie Park on North Flagler Drive. A man reported being shot multiple times while lying underneath the gazebo. He also said the suspects drove off in a white vehicle.
 
Officers located the car and stopped the driver. Inside were four adults identified as Donnell Perry Jr., Cordell Robinson, Keith Wade, Antwan Sturgis and a minor. 

The group stated they didn't have real guns, only paintball guns. 

The men said they went to the park just to play paintball, did not intend to shoot anyone and were unaware anyone was hit, according to a police report.

However, the victim, who had injuries to the torso, head, and arms, told police the group was about 5 to 7 feet away and laughing while they shot him.

All were charged with aggravated battery. Bond was set for 4 of the suspects. 

Keith Wade was denied bond because the charge he faces is a violation of his probation.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.