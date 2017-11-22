Pedestrian killed in Indian River County crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Pedestrian killed in Indian River County crash

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 48-year-old man from Nebraska was killed Tuesday night while crossing a street in Indian River County.

According to the report, Larry T. Justice, 48, of York, Neb., was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of 12th Street east of Old Dixie Highway at about 9:15 p.m.

A woman driving a 2009 BMW 328i from Vero Beach was traveling westbound on 12th Street in the left lane and hit Justice.

He was taken to Indian River Medical Center and later to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center by air rescue.  However, FHP said Justice was pronounced dead at 2:11 a.m. Wednesday.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The driver was not hurt. 

