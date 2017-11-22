Pedestrian killed in Indian River County crash

Posted: Wednesday, November 22 2017 1:51 AM EST 2017-11-22 06:51:40 GMT Updated: Wednesday, November 22 2017 11:03 PM EST 2017-11-23 04:03:12 GMT
Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.
Posted: Tuesday, November 21 2017 3:51 AM EST
The Homeland Security Department said conditions in Haiti have improved significantly, so the benefit will be extended one last time - until July 2019 - to give Haitians time to prepare to return home.
Posted: Monday, November 20 2017 4:40 AM EST
If all goes well, the dome that opened in 1992 will be flattened within about 15 seconds.
Updated: Monday, November 20 2017 5:15 PM EST
In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.
In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.
Posted: Monday, November 20 2017 1:50 PM EST
State wildlife trappers were on the scene, but officials said they preferred to let the animal leave on its own.
The Florida Highway Patrol said a 48-year-old man from Nebraska was killed Tuesday night while crossing a street in Indian River County.
According to the report, Larry T. Justice, 48, of York, Neb., was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of 12th Street east of Old Dixie Highway at about 9:15 p.m.
A woman driving a 2009 BMW 328i from Vero Beach was traveling westbound on 12th Street in the left lane and hit Justice.
He was taken to Indian River Medical Center and later to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center by air rescue. However, FHP said Justice was pronounced dead at 2:11 a.m. Wednesday.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The driver was not hurt.
