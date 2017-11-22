Woman's confession won't be tossed - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Woman's confession won't be tossed

A Palm Beach County judge has denied a request to toss a confession of a woman accused of killing her ex-boyfriend in Loxahatchee last year.

Melanie Eam faces a second-degree murder charge.

Prosecutors said she stabbed James Barry to death in Loxahatchee in November 2016. She was later arrested in Maryland.

Eam's lawyer asked a judge to stop her confession from being presented during her trial.

Eam claimed officers never read her rights and denied her access to a lawyer.  And she claimed a detective told her she would most likely never have the opportunity to tell her side of the story to law enforcement and that an attorney would tell her not to speak.

In his ruling, the judge said Eam was told by a detective that she was not under arrest so her Fifth Amendment rights were not violated.

And, the judge said statements given by the detective about whether she should speak to law enforcement were not a "material misstatement of the law."

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.