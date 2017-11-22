Man shot in Boynton Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man shot in Boynton Beach

A man was shot in Boynton Beach Wednesday evening, according to police.

They said it happened in a parking lot in the 1000 block of West Gateway Boulevard.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.

His condition was not released.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.