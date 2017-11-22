Suspect escapes PBSO deputy's patrol vehicle

Tuesday, November 21 2017 3:51 AM EST2017-11-21 08:51:06 GMT
A man in a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputy custody managed to slip out of handcuffs and escape from the patrol vehicle.
Deputy Ryan Sanders arrested Jonathan Olson for domestic battery on August 7. Olson is seen in video recorded inside the vehicle slipping one hand out of the handcuffs.
He slides across the backseat, reaches outside of the vehicle and opens the door. The deputy rolled down the window earlier because Olson screamed he was hot.
Olson walked towards two deputies who spotted him and put him back in handcuffs.
A spokesperson for PBSO said Deputy Sanders was in violation of policy and was disciplined.
Court records show the state attorney’s office did not file charges for Olson’s domestic battery arrest.
PBSO statement: The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office holds its employees to the highest standards and never forgets about its duty to preserve the public’s trust. We investigated the allegations against D/S Ryan Sanders and found him to be in violation, as sustained in the paperwork you have received. He has been disciplined. Allegations of inappropriate behavior, criminal or otherwise, are taken very seriously by this agency. The Sheriff’s Office will remain vigilant to ensure that our efforts are professional and meet the high standards that the public has come to expect.