Farmers optimistic during Thankgiving harvest

State wildlife trappers were on the scene, but officials said they preferred to let the animal leave on its own.

In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.

In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar. (Source: NBC12)

The new oxy? There's another popular prescription drug to watch

If all goes well, the dome that opened in 1992 will be flattened within about 15 seconds.

The Homeland Security Department said conditions in Haiti have improved significantly, so the benefit will be extended one last time - until July 2019 - to give Haitians time to prepare to return home.

Haitians relieved to stay in US for now, upset status to end

Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.

Hurricane Irma and all the rain since then has made life tough on local farmers.

Now, they're about to find out this week as harvesting is underway.

Daniel Cavazos was thankful to be out on his land today finally harvesting his baby greens.

"Baby romaine," said Cavazos.

There was a time he did not think this day would happen. He was not able to plant last month as heavy rainfall set him back.

"Not being able to get into the ground to catch the window," said Cavazos.

Today he's optimistic.

"Today was our first day. It's been good."

He was able to harvest thousands of pounds.

His only hope now is the rain stays away.