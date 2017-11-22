Farmers optimistic during Thankgiving harvest - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Farmers optimistic during Thankgiving harvest

Hurricane Irma and all the rain since then has made life tough on local farmers.

Now, they're about to find out this week as harvesting is underway.

Daniel Cavazos was thankful to be out on his land today finally harvesting his baby greens.

"Baby romaine," said Cavazos.

There was a time he did not think this day would happen. He was not able to plant last month as heavy rainfall set him back.

"Not being able to get into the ground to catch the window," said Cavazos.

Today he's optimistic.

"Today was our first day. It's been good."

He was able to harvest thousands of pounds.

His only hope now is the rain stays away.

