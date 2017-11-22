Is Black Friday losing its hype? - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Is Black Friday losing its hype?

It’s than two days away from the busiest shopping day of the year. Black Friday is synonymous with long lines and a mad rush on the stores. But is that really the case these days?

It’s no secret online shopping has dipped into the mad dash, However, this year there maybe a different reason why the hype has settled down some.
 
“I got a fantastic 70 dollar discount,” said Devon Valldejuli Butler. The TV she wanted
from Best Buy was already on sale.
 
“I got a great deal and I didn’t have to wait in any lines.”
 
In fact Wednesday, we didn't see any lines at any of the box stores we drove by.

“Retailers are releasing sales earlier, kind of like teasers, so that shoppers can plan can come early and beat mad rushes,” said Pam Rada, marketing director of the Palm Beach Outlets.

Rada said the outlets have been packed all week. While they're still expecting big crowds for Black Friday, she says the stores are spreading out the sales.
 
“I think the excitement is still there, but I don’t think that they have to rush in and I think that they really enjoy it.”
 
The door busters and day-of-sales are still happening, and people are still planning to shop.

According to the National Retail Federation, more than that 164 million Americans are planing to shop during the Thanksgiving weekend.

However, it’s clear shoppers are taking advantage of the early sales.

"I mean, I’m shopping today for the family and it;s been a much nicer transition,” said shopper Robert Gruber.

