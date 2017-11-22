Deputies search for suspect in stolen vehicle - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Deputies search for suspect in stolen vehicle

A search for a suspect (s) of a stolen vehicle prompted road closure in Boynton Beach Wednesday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. 

Lawrance Road is shutdown from Gateway Blvd. to Miner Rd. while detectives search for the suspect(s). 

Officials waited for the suspect (s) to drive outside a community to stop-stick them when they came out. 

The suspect (s) busted through the gate, injuring a deputy. 

A shot was fired, but no one was hit. It is unknown who fired at this time. 

 

