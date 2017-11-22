Deputies searching for missing Boynton woman - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Deputies searching for missing Boynton woman

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing, possibly endangered woman. 

Marie Moreau, 47, left her residence in the 8100 block of Kendra Cove Terrace at 7 a.m. Wednesday and has not been seen or heard since. 

She is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds. Marie has black hair and brown eyes, She was last seen wearing a light blue robe. 

Marie suffers from a mental illness. 

Anyone who should come into contact with Marie Mereau is urged to contact PBSO Dispatch at 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency. 

