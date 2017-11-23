Second man arrested in Caloosa Park homicide - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Second man arrested in Caloosa Park homicide

Boynton Beach Police have arrested a second person for the murder of a 20-year-old man on Sunday night in Caloosa Park.

18-year-old Sinceer Priest of West Palm Beach was taken into custody Wednesday evening at the security checkpoint at Fort Lauderdale International Airport by members of the U.S. Marshals South Florida Regional Task Force.

He was preparing to board a flight to Ohio, officials said. 

Priest is charged with first degree murder with a firearm for the fatal shooting of Desean Menelas of Boynton Beach on the basketball court in the park off Congress Avenue.

Priest will be taken to the Palm Beach County Jail. 
 

