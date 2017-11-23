Deputy injured in confrontation with car burglar - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Deputy injured in confrontation with car burglar

A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy was hurt Wednesday night during a confrontation with people who stole a vehicle in West Boynton Beach.  

The incident happened at 6 p.m. at the Casa Brera Luxury Apartments at Hypoluxo Road and Haverhill Road in unincorporated Boynton Beach. 

The suspects entered the gated community in a silver four-door Mercedes. Deputies were preparing to stop the vehicle when the driver rammed through the closed gate.

Officials say the gate flew open, injuring a deputy. The deputy discharged his firearm in fear of the upcoming vehicle. 

No one was struck by gunfire. 

The driver, who was not pursued by deputies, fled to Lawrence Road and Miner Road, where he crashed the vehicle into a pole and fled on foot, officials said. 

Deputies set up a perimeter to search for the driver.

The injured Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy is in stable condition. 

The investigation is active and ongoing. 

Anyone in the are who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

