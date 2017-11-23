Second suspect arrested in Caloosa Park homicide

Tuesday, November 21 2017 3:51 AM EST2017-11-21 08:51:06 GMT
The Homeland Security Department said conditions in Haiti have improved significantly, so the benefit will be extended one last time - until July 2019 - to give Haitians time to prepare to return home.
Sinceer Priest, 18, of West Palm Beach was taken into custody Wednesday evening at the security checkpoint at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport by members of the U.S. Marshals South Florida Regional Task Force.
He was preparing to board a flight to Ohio, officials said.
Priest is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm in the fatal shooting of Desean Menelas of Boynton Beach on the basketball court in the park off Congress Avenue.
Priest will be taken to the Palm Beach County Jail.