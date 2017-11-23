Car plunges into Palm Beach Gardens canal - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Car plunges into Palm Beach Gardens canal

Multiple rescue crews are near PGA Boulevard and Florida's Turnpike early Thursday morning after a car plunged into a canal.

RELATED: Real-time traffic

The car was pulled from the water just before 4:30 a.m.

Drivers are not being allowed to exit or get on the Turnpike at PGA Boulevard.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt. 

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for updates.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.