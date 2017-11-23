Car plunges into PB Gardens canal; 1 in custody - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Car plunges into PB Gardens canal; 1 in custody

One person is in custody and three other people were taken to the hospital after a car plunged into a canal near PGA Boulevard and Florida's Turnpike early Thursday morning.

RELATED: Real-time traffic

Palm Beach Gardens police Maj. Ed Guillen said the incident began at 3 a.m. when there was a report of car burglaries at a neighborhood near Military Trail and PGA Boulevard. 

Officers tried to stop a fleeing vehicle as it was heading westbound on PGA Boulevard before it crashed into the water.

The car was pulled from the water just before 4:30 a.m.

Drivers are not being allowed to exit or get on the Turnpike at PGA Boulevard.

Authorities earlier said one person was dead but later said they could not confirm that anyone was killed.

The person who was taken into custody was found hiding in the bushes around 6:30 a.m.

The three people taken to the hospital have injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.