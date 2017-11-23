Car plunges into PB Gardens pond; 1 in custody - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Car plunges into PB Gardens pond; 1 in custody

One person is in custody and three other people were taken to the hospital after a car plunged into a pond near PGA Boulevard and Florida's Turnpike early Thursday morning.

Palm Beach Gardens police said at about 2 a.m. the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department responded to the Garden Lakes neighborhood located at PGA Boulevard and Military Trail in reference to auto burglaries.

When officers arrived, they spotted a suspicious vehicle fleeing the area.

Police said officers attempted to stop the vehicle as it traveled westbound on PGA Boulevard but the vehicle failed to stop, continuing westbound at a high rate of speed.

Officers stopper their attempts to stop the vehicle and lost sight of it as it approached Florida's Turnpike.

While searching the area for the vehicle, they discovered that it had crashed through a railing and into a retaining pond west of the Turnpike exit.

Three people were located and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

For several hours, officers said they checked the area for a possible fourth person before he was found hiding in the bushes on the east side of the ramp and taken into custody.

He has also been transported to the hospital.

Police said charges are pending for multiple auto burglaries, and the investigation is on-going. The names of the people involved have not been released.

The vehicle crash is being investigated by the Florida Highway Patrol.

Drivers are now allowed to exit and enter the Turnpike at PGA Boulevard after earlier closures.

