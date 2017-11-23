Which grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving? - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Which grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving?

If you are missing a few ingredients for your Thanksgiving feast, there are a few grocery stores open in South Florida. 

Stores open 

  • Walmart: Most Walmart stores are open regular hours on Thursday. 
  • Whole Foods is open until 2 p.m.
  • Fresh Market open until 3 p.m.
  • Winn-Dixie is open until 4 p.m.
     

Closed all day Thanksgiving Day

  • Publix - A statement on their website says, "All stores and pharmacies will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, November 23, so that our associates can share the day with family and friends. We'll be back to our regular hours on Friday, Nov. 24, for your convenience."
  • Aldi  
  • Trader Joe's - More info here
  • Costco - Holiday hours here
  • BJ's - Click here for holiday hours 
  • Sam's Club
