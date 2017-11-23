Turkey Trot in Palm Beach benefits United Way - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Turkey Trot in Palm Beach benefits United Way

Runners were up early on Thanksgiving Day to participate in this year's Turkey Trot held on Palm Beach.

The ninth annual event kicked off at 7:30 a.m. at Bradley Park to benefit the United Way.

More than 1,300 people participated in the 5K, which was won by Anne-Marie Blaney, 24, of Rochester Hills, Mich., with a time of 16 minutes, 55 seconds.

Click here for full race results.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.