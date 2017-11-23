5 Hurt in Turnpike crash near Jupiter - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

5 Hurt in Turnpike crash near Jupiter

All southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike are closed Thursday after a wreck near the Indiantown Road exit in Jupiter.

RELATED: Real-time traffic

The rollover crash involving a truck occurred around 11 a.m., injuring five people.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said all five occupants were transported to a local hospital.

There are heavy delays in the area.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.