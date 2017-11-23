Missing man possibly endangered, PBSO searching

State wildlife trappers were on the scene, but officials said they preferred to let the animal leave on its own.

In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.

In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.

The new oxy? There's another popular prescription drug to watch

If all goes well, the dome that opened in 1992 will be flattened within about 15 seconds.

The Homeland Security Department said conditions in Haiti have improved significantly, so the benefit will be extended one last time - until July 2019 - to give Haitians time to prepare to return home.

Haitians relieved to stay in US for now, upset status to end

Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.

UPDATE: Mr. Borgelin has been located safely.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Pierre Borgelin.

Pierre, 93 years of age, was last seen at 5:00 pm this evening.

He walked away from the 1900 block of South Military Trail, West Palm Beach and has not been seen or heard from since.

He is described as 4’09” and 140 lbs. and was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray pants and a hat. Pierre suffers from Alzheimer’s. He is considered to be a Missing and Possibly Endangered Adult.

If anyone should come into contact with Pierre Borgelin, they are urged to contact PBSO Dispatch at 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.