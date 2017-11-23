Missing man possibly endangered, PBSO searching - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Missing man possibly endangered, PBSO searching

UPDATE: Mr. Borgelin has been located safely.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Pierre Borgelin.  

Pierre, 93 years of age, was last seen at 5:00 pm this evening.  
He walked away from the 1900 block of South Military Trail, West Palm Beach and has not been seen or heard from since.

He is described as 4’09” and 140 lbs. and was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray pants and a hat.   Pierre suffers from Alzheimer’s. He is considered to be a Missing and Possibly Endangered Adult.

If anyone should come into contact with Pierre Borgelin, they are urged to contact PBSO Dispatch at 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.