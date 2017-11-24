Students hand out meals to those in need - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Students hand out meals to those in need

High school students right here in Palm Beach County experienced the gift of giving.

Palm Beach Harvest teamed up with students to distribute free meals to those in need. They helped hand out about three thousand meals.

Rachelle Saint-Louis and her fellow students spent the morning bagging up meals.

"It does feel really good," said Rachelle.

Thanks to Palm Beach Harvest, Big Heart Brigade and Christ Fellowship Church, they were able to make this happen.

The feeling for the students was overwhelming.

"Just giving out meals to those who needed it most," said Saint-Louis.

"To feed homeless people and to feed whoever needs it," said Weidmayer Pierre.

This is the second year in a row Lake Worth High School has distributed meals.

