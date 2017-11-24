St. Catherine's Church serves Thanksgiving meals - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

St. Catherine's Church serves Thanksgiving meals

Volunteers from all over the community flocked to St. Catherine's Greek Orthodox Church on Thanksgiving in hopes of paying it forward.

They cooked and packaged food and opened their doors to anyone looking for a place to have a hot meal.

One volunteer said they want to make this an annual event. 

“Being able to open our doors to people who are coming here and also those who aren't able, we want to make sure we are getting them served as well. So, that's why we are doing deliveries also,” said volunteer Paul Pavlakos.

In total, the church prepared around 200 meals.

