Quantum House holds day of art, music - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Quantum House holds day of art, music

On Thanksgiving, children at the Quantam House were treated to a special day of art and music.

The Quantam House is located next to Saint Mary's Medical Center and a place where families of sick children can go for support. 

The director of the program says it's amazing to see how a little creativity can produce a big smile.

"Every time I go I see a miracle or something happen and I say, 'OK, I'm going to go home and write another grant because this is really worthwhile, what we do,'" said Ginny Meredith, the executive director of Inspirit.

Inspirit has brought art and music to dozens of care centers throughout Palm Beach County.

