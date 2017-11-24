Black Friday shoppers hit Wellington mall - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Black Friday shoppers hit Wellington mall

Shoppers were up before sunrise looking for Black Friday deals at the Mall at Wellington Green.

SPECIAL SECTION: Black Friday Deals! | 10 can't miss deals

The doors at the mall opened at 6 a.m. but some were surprised about how few people they saw.

"It’s a little depressing for Black Friday. There’s no excitement. There’s no one waiting at the doors. No special deals going that people are going crazy over. It’s a little bit depressing," said shopper David Wilson.

Forever 21 had a sign posted that said they were offering 21 percent off purchases made before noon.

