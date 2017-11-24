PBSO provides feast to elderly woman in need - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBSO provides feast to elderly woman in need

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office helped an elderly woman have a safe Thanksgiving after some scary moments Thursday.

PBSO said the woman was driving the wrong way down Haverhill Road. 

When she was pulled over, she told deputies she knew she should not be driving but could not find anyone to take her to the store to buy a small turkey for Thanksgiving.

PBSO said deputies took her back home and delivered a Thanksgiving feast for her.

 

