PBSO gives all clear after Walmart evacuated - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBSO gives all clear after Walmart evacuated

UPDATE: At 10:30 p.m., PBSO said bomb and arson units deemed the area safe. Walmart reopened at 11 p.m. Thursday.

EARLIER STORY:

Shoppers are being evacuated from the area of Walmart at Belvedere Road and 441.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a suspicious package.

 

