SWAT situation over in suburban WPB

State wildlife trappers were on the scene, but officials said they preferred to let the animal leave on its own.

In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.

In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar. (Source: NBC12)

The new oxy? There's another popular prescription drug to watch

If all goes well, the dome that opened in 1992 will be flattened within about 15 seconds.

The Homeland Security Department said conditions in Haiti have improved significantly, so the benefit will be extended one last time - until July 2019 - to give Haitians time to prepare to return home.

Haitians relieved to stay in US for now, upset status to end

Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.

UPDATE 3:20P.M. PBSO says the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said residences at a suburban West Palm Beach mobile home park have been evacuated Thursday after a SWAT standoff with a man.

PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the incident is occurring at a mobile home park located near Drexel Road and Okeechobee Boulevard.

A man was arguing with his girlfriend at their mobile home and a gunshot was fired inside.

The girlfriend was able to get out safely, but the man is still inside the home.

Barbera said the man, whose name has not been released, has a warrant out for his arrest.

