SWAT situation over in suburban WPB - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

SWAT situation over in suburban WPB

UPDATE 3:20P.M. PBSO says the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said residences at a suburban West Palm Beach mobile home park have been evacuated Thursday after a SWAT standoff with a man.

PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the incident is occurring at a mobile home park located near Drexel Road and Okeechobee Boulevard.

A man was arguing with his girlfriend at their mobile home and a gunshot was fired inside.

The girlfriend was able to get out safely, but the man is still inside the home.

Barbera said the man, whose name has not been released, has a warrant out for his arrest.

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for updates.

 

 

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.