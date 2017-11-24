TC business owners concerned about water issues - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

TC business owners concerned about water issues

The Winter months are usually the busiest time of the year for businesses up and down our coast.

On the Treasure Coast, business owners benefit from tourists and snowbirds.

Only this year we're suffering from water quality issues as no-swimming advisories remain in effect at several beaches and parks.

At Sandsprit Park in Martin County, Corey Gullman is just making the best of the situation. After all it is a beautiful day to be out on the water.

The problem though is there are high bacteria levels in the water.

"This ramp should be jammed packed," said Gullman.

Now there's concern businesses may suffer.

Captain Giles Murphy at Stuart Angler says his in-shore fishing item sales are down.

"Been the most affected part of our store," said Murphy.

Now he's worried about sales as we head into the holidays.

"We're going to have our slow season and if we can't save money during our busy time of the year which should be now then yes it's going to raise big questions," said Murphy.

Health officials are expected to test the water early next week.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.