TC business owners concerned about water issues

State wildlife trappers were on the scene, but officials said they preferred to let the animal leave on its own.

In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.

In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar. (Source: NBC12)

The new oxy? There's another popular prescription drug to watch

If all goes well, the dome that opened in 1992 will be flattened within about 15 seconds.

The Homeland Security Department said conditions in Haiti have improved significantly, so the benefit will be extended one last time - until July 2019 - to give Haitians time to prepare to return home.

Haitians relieved to stay in US for now, upset status to end

Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.

The Winter months are usually the busiest time of the year for businesses up and down our coast.

On the Treasure Coast, business owners benefit from tourists and snowbirds.

Only this year we're suffering from water quality issues as no-swimming advisories remain in effect at several beaches and parks.

At Sandsprit Park in Martin County, Corey Gullman is just making the best of the situation. After all it is a beautiful day to be out on the water.

The problem though is there are high bacteria levels in the water.

"This ramp should be jammed packed," said Gullman.

Now there's concern businesses may suffer.

Captain Giles Murphy at Stuart Angler says his in-shore fishing item sales are down.

"Been the most affected part of our store," said Murphy.

Now he's worried about sales as we head into the holidays.

"We're going to have our slow season and if we can't save money during our busy time of the year which should be now then yes it's going to raise big questions," said Murphy.

Health officials are expected to test the water early next week.