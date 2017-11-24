Local stores prepare for Small Business Saturday

State wildlife trappers were on the scene, but officials said they preferred to let the animal leave on its own.

In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.

In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar. (Source: NBC12)

The new oxy? There's another popular prescription drug to watch

If all goes well, the dome that opened in 1992 will be flattened within about 15 seconds.

The Homeland Security Department said conditions in Haiti have improved significantly, so the benefit will be extended one last time - until July 2019 - to give Haitians time to prepare to return home.

Haitians relieved to stay in US for now, upset status to end

Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.

For the folks that didn’t want to brave the crowds at the mall Friday - Saturday may be the day you were waiting for.

Now in its 8th year, Small Business Saturday serves as alternative to the hustle and bustle of Black Friday - while allowing shoppers to invest right back into their community.

“I’m here smiling and happy to welcome the people that will show up on Saturday to help support our local business, because it’s not easy making it in this big retail world today,” says Mark Vanderheof, owner of the Funky Monkey in Stuart.

The day has proven to be the biggest of the year for local mom and pop stores.

According to American Express, more than 112 million people shopped at small business Saturday events last year, spending more than $15 billion dollars.

“I think the local community is very supportive of the small businesses,” Vanderheof says.

Even though he’s caught in between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Vanderheof says doesn’t feel pressure to compete - because of what stores like his offer.

“A nice small town feel of individual shop owners that have unique products you don’t feel out on the retail marketplace.”

Further south, in West Palm’s Northwood Village, Danielle Emon is pulling out all the stops on Saturday.

“We have a 65% off rack, we have a jewelry basket, and we have some great giveaways as well,” Emon says.

It doesn’t stop there - she’s also making her presence felt online this Monday with deals and specials.

“Online, you’re making money 24 hours a day, as in your store you’re just making money 7 to 10 hours a day.”

Her hope is to leave an impact that goes beyond the next couple of days.

“Remember us, and then you’ll kind of remember us throughout the year as well,” Emon says.