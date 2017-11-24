Local stores prepare for Small Business Saturday - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Local stores prepare for Small Business Saturday

For the folks that didn’t want to brave the crowds at the mall Friday - Saturday may be the day you were waiting for. 

Now in its 8th year, Small Business Saturday serves as alternative to the hustle and bustle of Black Friday - while allowing shoppers to invest right back into their community. 

“I’m here smiling and happy to welcome the people that will show up on Saturday to help support our local business, because it’s not easy making it in this big retail world today,” says Mark Vanderheof, owner of the Funky Monkey in Stuart.

The day has proven to be the biggest of the year for local mom and pop stores. 

According to American Express, more than 112 million people shopped at small business Saturday events last year, spending more than $15 billion dollars.

“I think the local community is very supportive of the small businesses,” Vanderheof says. 

Even though he’s caught in between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Vanderheof says doesn’t feel pressure to compete - because of what stores like his offer.

“A nice small town feel of individual shop owners that have unique products you don’t feel out on the retail marketplace.”

Further south, in West Palm’s Northwood Village, Danielle Emon is pulling out all the stops on Saturday.

“We have a 65% off rack, we have a jewelry basket, and we have some great giveaways as well,” Emon says. 

It doesn’t stop there - she’s also making her presence felt online this Monday with deals and specials. 

“Online, you’re making money 24 hours a day, as in your store you’re just making money 7 to 10 hours a day.”

Her hope is to leave an impact that goes beyond the next couple of days. 

“Remember us, and then you’ll kind of remember us throughout the year as well,” Emon says. 

