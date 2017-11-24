Search for woman missing since Wednesday - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Search for woman missing since Wednesday

A family is still searching for 48-year-old Marie Florence Moreau, who went missing Wednesday and suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.


“We’ve really scanned over this area in so many different ways," said Kevin Moreau, Marie's son. "We’ve been everywhere. We’ve been everywhere and it’s really exhausting mentally, physically and emotionally."


She disappeared from her house on Kendria Cove Terrace close to Boynton Beach Boulevard and the Turnpike Wednesday.
Her family believes she walked out of the gated neighborhood.
“We have a gate. We have a guard. Nobody said anything," he said.


The family found out through Facebook Moreau was spotted Wednesday afternoon at the CVS on Boynton Beach Boulevard and Jog Road. Surveillance footage shows her there.
“Thankfully community and friends have been able to help us out," Moreau said.


She was seen at Walmart on Boynton Beach Boulevard and Military Trail soon after.
“With a situation like this, you think you’d never be in it," he said.
Since then, her family has no idea where she's been.

They've spent their days, including Thanksgiving, searching for her. “We were on the road the whole time," Moreau said. "We got like two hours of sleep. We’ve been looking everywhere.”
He said nothing like this has happened before. She has suffered from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia for the last several years.


"Baker acted 5 times. We want to make sure that she got the help, but until this happened, now that someone is willing to take her in, so now we’re stuck trying to find her," he said.


She didn’t leave with a phone, a car or any credit cards, but had cash on her.
They think she could be at a hotel because she asked someone at CVS for a ride to a hotel.


Moreau has short black hair and brown eyes. She is 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a light blue robe. Anyone who thinks they’ve seen her can call police.

 

