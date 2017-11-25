Missing woman found safe - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Missing woman found safe

UPDATE: According to her family, Maria Moreau was found safe Friday night at 9 o'clock at The Inn in Boynton Beach.

--------------
ORIGINAL STORY:

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing, possibly endangered woman. 

Maria Moreau, 48, left her residence in the 8100 block of Kendra Cove Terrace in Delray Beach at 7 a.m. Wednesday and has not been seen or heard since. 

She is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light blue robe. 

Moreau suffers from a mental illness. 

Anyone who should come into contact with her is urged to contact PBSO Dispatch at 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency. 

