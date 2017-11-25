Missing woman found safe

Posted: Wednesday, November 22 2017 1:51 AM EST 2017-11-22 06:51:40 GMT Updated: Friday, November 24 2017 9:45 AM EST 2017-11-24 14:45:53 GMT
Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.
More >> Posted: Tuesday, November 21 2017 3:51 AM EST 2017-11-21 08:51:06 GMT Updated: Wednesday, November 22 2017 12:59 PM EST 2017-11-22 17:59:45 GMT
The Homeland Security Department said conditions in Haiti have improved significantly, so the benefit will be extended one last time - until July 2019 - to give Haitians time to prepare to return home.
More >> Posted: Monday, November 20 2017 4:40 AM EST 2017-11-20 09:40:31 GMT Updated: Monday, November 20 2017 6:31 PM EST 2017-11-20 23:31:48 GMT
If all goes well, the dome that opened in 1992 will be flattened within about 15 seconds.
More >> Updated: Monday, November 20 2017 5:15 PM EST 2017-11-20 22:15:29 GMT In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar. (Source: NBC12)
In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.
More >> Posted: Monday, November 20 2017 1:50 PM EST 2017-11-20 18:50:04 GMT Updated: Monday, November 20 2017 4:14 PM EST 2017-11-20 21:14:09 GMT
State wildlife trappers were on the scene, but officials said they preferred to let the animal leave on its own.
UPDATE: According to her family, Maria Moreau was found safe Friday night at 9 o'clock at The Inn in Boynton Beach.
--------------
ORIGINAL STORY:
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing, possibly endangered woman.
Maria Moreau, 48, left her residence in the 8100 block of Kendra Cove Terrace in Delray Beach at 7 a.m. Wednesday and has not been seen or heard since.
She is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light blue robe.
Moreau suffers from a mental illness.
Anyone who should come into contact with her is urged to contact PBSO Dispatch at 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.
