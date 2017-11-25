6 Children shot on street, 1 fatally

Tuesday, November 21 2017 3:51 AM EST2017-11-21 08:51:06 GMT
The Homeland Security Department said conditions in Haiti have improved significantly, so the benefit will be extended one last time - until July 2019 - to give Haitians time to prepare to return home.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say a 12-year-old boy fatally shot in an attack on juveniles near a Cleveland liquor store had stepped outside of the store with his father after the shooting started and was struck by a stray bullet.
Authorities haven't identified the boy or his father, who owned the store. Police say five teen boys between the ages of 14 and 16 were wounded in the shooting around 7:30 p.m. Friday, including a 16-year-old hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the head.
A Cleveland police spokeswoman says the teens were standing outside the liquor store when a group of three to four males opened fire. Police Chief Calvin Williams says it's believed the shooters also are juveniles.
Officials are seeking the public's help in identifying and arresting the shooting suspects.