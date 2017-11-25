6 Children shot on street, 1 fatally

State wildlife trappers were on the scene, but officials said they preferred to let the animal leave on its own.

State wildlife trappers were on the scene, but officials said they preferred to let the animal leave on its own.

In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.

In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.

In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar. (Source: NBC12)

In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar. (Source: NBC12)

The new oxy? There's another popular prescription drug to watch

The new oxy? There's another popular prescription drug to watch

If all goes well, the dome that opened in 1992 will be flattened within about 15 seconds.

If all goes well, the dome that opened in 1992 will be flattened within about 15 seconds.

The Homeland Security Department said conditions in Haiti have improved significantly, so the benefit will be extended one last time - until July 2019 - to give Haitians time to prepare to return home.

The Homeland Security Department said conditions in Haiti have improved significantly, so the benefit will be extended one last time - until July 2019 - to give Haitians time to prepare to return home.

Haitians relieved to stay in US for now, upset status to end

Haitians relieved to stay in US for now, upset status to end

Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.

Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say a 12-year-old boy fatally shot in an attack on juveniles near a Cleveland liquor store had stepped outside of the store with his father after the shooting started and was struck by a stray bullet.

Authorities haven't identified the boy or his father, who owned the store. Police say five teen boys between the ages of 14 and 16 were wounded in the shooting around 7:30 p.m. Friday, including a 16-year-old hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the head.

A Cleveland police spokeswoman says the teens were standing outside the liquor store when a group of three to four males opened fire. Police Chief Calvin Williams says it's believed the shooters also are juveniles.

Officials are seeking the public's help in identifying and arresting the shooting suspects.