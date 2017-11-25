6 Children shot on street, 1 fatally - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

6 Children shot on street, 1 fatally

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say a 12-year-old boy fatally shot in an attack on juveniles near a Cleveland liquor store had stepped outside of the store with his father after the shooting started and was struck by a stray bullet.

Authorities haven't identified the boy or his father, who owned the store. Police say five teen boys between the ages of 14 and 16 were wounded in the shooting around 7:30 p.m. Friday, including a 16-year-old hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the head.

A Cleveland police spokeswoman says the teens were standing outside the liquor store when a group of three to four males opened fire. Police Chief Calvin Williams says it's believed the shooters also are juveniles.

Officials are seeking the public's help in identifying and arresting the shooting suspects.

Associated Press 2017

