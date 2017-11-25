Man badly bitten by shark off California beach

Posted: Wednesday, November 22 2017 1:51 AM EST 2017-11-22 06:51:40 GMT Updated: Friday, November 24 2017 9:45 AM EST 2017-11-24 14:45:53 GMT
Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.
Posted: Tuesday, November 21 2017
The Homeland Security Department said conditions in Haiti have improved significantly, so the benefit will be extended one last time - until July 2019 - to give Haitians time to prepare to return home.
Posted: Monday, November 20 2017
If all goes well, the dome that opened in 1992 will be flattened within about 15 seconds.
Updated: Monday, November 20 2017
In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.
In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.
Posted: Monday, November 20 2017
State wildlife trappers were on the scene, but officials said they preferred to let the animal leave on its own.
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a spear fisherman was badly injured in a shark attack in California.
State fire Capt. Josh Silveira says the man and his father were several hundred yards offshore Friday at Pebble Beach when the son was bitten in the right thigh.
Silveira says the man's leg was intact but the bite was serious. The victim was taken to a trauma center for surgery but there was no immediate word on his condition.
The beach was tagged with warning signs.
Silveira says there haven't been any recent shark sightings at the Monterey County beach.
However, in March a great white shark attacked a kayak in Monterey Bay, knocking the kayaker into the water. He wasn't bitten.
Associated Press 2017