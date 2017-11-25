Another rape charge for Univ. of S Dakota player - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Another rape charge for Univ. of S Dakota player

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — A University of South Dakota football player accused of attempted rape in an alleged attack in October is now facing a new charge.

Clay County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Tiffany Husby says 21-year-old Dale Williamson turned himself in Thursday after officials issued an arrest warrant for second-degree rape.

The State's Attorney's Office didn't return a phone message seeking more information.

Husby says the charge is separate from the felony second-degree attempted rape charge Williamson faces in an alleged Oct. 22 attack.

Police say a woman accuses Williamson and 20-year-old Danny Rambo, another football player, of entering a bedroom where she was having consensual sex with another player and assaulting her at the off-campus residence the three players shared. Rambo is also charged.

Williamson is a sophomore reserve defensive back from Donalsonville, Georgia.

Associated Press 2017

