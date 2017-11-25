Police: 3 found dead at Virginia home - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police: 3 found dead at Virginia home

CHESTER, Va. (AP) — Police say a man shot and killed his wife, her daughter and the daughter's boyfriend at their Virginia home Thanksgiving night.

Chesterfield County Police said in a statement that officers were called to the home in Chester late Thursday for a reported alarm. Officers found 58-year-old Jeanett Gattis; her daughter, 30-year-old Candice Kunze; and Kunze's boyfriend, 36-year-old Andrew Buthorn, dead of gunshot wounds.

Police found Jeanett Gattis' husband, 58-year-old Christopher R. Gattis, at the scene and arrested him.

Gattis is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and is being held without bond. Police described the crimes as domestic related.

Online court records don't list a lawyer for him.

Associated Press 2017

