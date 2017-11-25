Child hurt while steering car on man's lap

Posted: Wednesday, November 22 2017 1:51 AM EST 2017-11-22 06:51:40 GMT Updated: Friday, November 24 2017 9:45 AM EST 2017-11-24 14:45:53 GMT
Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.
The Homeland Security Department said conditions in Haiti have improved significantly, so the benefit will be extended one last time - until July 2019 - to give Haitians time to prepare to return home.
If all goes well, the dome that opened in 1992 will be flattened within about 15 seconds.
In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.
In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.
State wildlife trappers were on the scene, but officials said they preferred to let the animal leave on its own.
WHITEHALL, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say an 8-year-old child is hospitalized with serious injuries after a car crashed as the child steered the vehicle while sitting on a New York man's lap.
State police say 36-year-old Brett Reynolds, of Whitehall, took his mother's car late Tuesday and allowed the child to steer while Reynolds worked the pedals.
Troopers say the child suffered a fractured arm and rib, a punctured lung and head injuries when the car hit an embankment and then a tree.
Police say Reynolds left the child crying outside of a home before fleeing the scene. Troopers aren't releasing the child's relationship to Reynolds.
Reynolds was arrested the next day at a hospital where he was being treated.
He's being held in jail without bail. Prosecutors don't know if he has a lawyer.
Associated Press 2017