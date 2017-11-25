Child hurt while steering car on man's lap - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Child hurt while steering car on man's lap

WHITEHALL, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say an 8-year-old child is hospitalized with serious injuries after a car crashed as the child steered the vehicle while sitting on a New York man's lap.

State police say 36-year-old Brett Reynolds, of Whitehall, took his mother's car late Tuesday and allowed the child to steer while Reynolds worked the pedals.

Troopers say the child suffered a fractured arm and rib, a punctured lung and head injuries when the car hit an embankment and then a tree.

Police say Reynolds left the child crying outside of a home before fleeing the scene. Troopers aren't releasing the child's relationship to Reynolds.

Reynolds was arrested the next day at a hospital where he was being treated.

He's being held in jail without bail. Prosecutors don't know if he has a lawyer.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.