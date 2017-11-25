Uma Thurman lashes out at Harvey Weinstein

State wildlife trappers were on the scene, but officials said they preferred to let the animal leave on its own.

State wildlife trappers were on the scene, but officials said they preferred to let the animal leave on its own.

In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.

In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.

In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar. (Source: NBC12)

In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar. (Source: NBC12)

The new oxy? There's another popular prescription drug to watch

The new oxy? There's another popular prescription drug to watch

If all goes well, the dome that opened in 1992 will be flattened within about 15 seconds.

If all goes well, the dome that opened in 1992 will be flattened within about 15 seconds.

The Homeland Security Department said conditions in Haiti have improved significantly, so the benefit will be extended one last time - until July 2019 - to give Haitians time to prepare to return home.

The Homeland Security Department said conditions in Haiti have improved significantly, so the benefit will be extended one last time - until July 2019 - to give Haitians time to prepare to return home.

Haitians relieved to stay in US for now, upset status to end

Haitians relieved to stay in US for now, upset status to end

Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.

Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.

NEW YORK (AP) — Uma Thurman has wished everyone a happy Thanksgiving — everyone except disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

In a cryptic Instagram post Thursday , the actress wishes her followers a happy Thanksgiving but adds, "except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators." She says she's "glad it's going slowly — you don't deserve a bullet."

Dozens of actresses have alleged Weinstein sexually harassed or assaulted them, including Rose McGowan and Asia Argento. But Thurman has said she's waiting to speak when she's less angry.

She plays an assassin in the Weinstein-produced "Kill Bill." She also starred in "Pulp Fiction," another of his films.