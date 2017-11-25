Police help deliver baby at home on Thanksgiving

State wildlife trappers were on the scene, but officials said they preferred to let the animal leave on its own.

In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.

In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar. (Source: NBC12)

The new oxy? There's another popular prescription drug to watch

If all goes well, the dome that opened in 1992 will be flattened within about 15 seconds.

The Homeland Security Department said conditions in Haiti have improved significantly, so the benefit will be extended one last time - until July 2019 - to give Haitians time to prepare to return home.

Haitians relieved to stay in US for now, upset status to end

Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.

STONEHAM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts family is giving thanks to two police officers who helped deliver their newest addition on Thanksgiving Day.

MassLive.com reports that two officers were called to a Stoneham home around 11 p.m. Thursday to help a woman in labor. Stoneham police say that when Officers Christopher Murphy and Michael Colotti realized the woman wasn't going to make it to the hospital, they helped her onto her back and delivered a healthy baby boy.

Police say the woman and her baby were then taken to the hospital and are doing well. The baby is the woman's third child.

Chief James McIntyre praised the officers for their "calm and professional response."