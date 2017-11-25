Police help deliver baby at home on Thanksgiving - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police help deliver baby at home on Thanksgiving

STONEHAM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts family is giving thanks to two police officers who helped deliver their newest addition on Thanksgiving Day.

MassLive.com reports that two officers were called to a Stoneham home around 11 p.m. Thursday to help a woman in labor. Stoneham police say that when Officers Christopher Murphy and Michael Colotti realized the woman wasn't going to make it to the hospital, they helped her onto her back and delivered a healthy baby boy.

Police say the woman and her baby were then taken to the hospital and are doing well. The baby is the woman's third child.

Chief James McIntyre praised the officers for their "calm and professional response."

