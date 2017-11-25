Man in custody after carjacking elderly man

State wildlife trappers were on the scene, but officials said they preferred to let the animal leave on its own.

In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.

In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar. (Source: NBC12)

The new oxy? There's another popular prescription drug to watch

If all goes well, the dome that opened in 1992 will be flattened within about 15 seconds.

The Homeland Security Department said conditions in Haiti have improved significantly, so the benefit will be extended one last time - until July 2019 - to give Haitians time to prepare to return home.

Haitians relieved to stay in US for now, upset status to end

Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.

SEBASTIAN, Fla. -- A man is in custody after police say he committed armed robbery and then assaulted and carjacked an elderly man.

On Saturday, November 25, 2017, a man attempted to rob the Burger King restaurant on U.S. 1 south of Sebastian shortly before 7 a.m.

At about 7 a.m., a man matching the description of the attempted robbery at Burger King committed an armed robbery of the Cumberland Farms store at the corner of Barber Street and Sebastian Boulevard.

Sebastian police say it appears that the suspect parked his vehicle on Clearmont Street.

Shortly thereafter, a man matching the same description confronted a 75-year-old man in his garage on Landsdown Drive nearby.

The suspect carjacked the victim by physical assault and fled in the victim's car.

Deputies from Indian River County spotted the vehicle and began a pursuit.

The suspect, Dallas Ray Baldwin, was apprehended after authorities deployed tire deflation equipment and stopped the vehicle through the use of the PIT (Pursuit Intervention Technique) by a Sebastian police officer.

Baldwin was transported to the Indian River County Jail with additional charges from Sebastian police of Robbery, Carjacking, Battery on an Elderly Person over 65, and other felony and misdemeanor charges.