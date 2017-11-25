NRA: grizzly bear hunts needed for safety

State wildlife trappers were on the scene, but officials said they preferred to let the animal leave on its own.

In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.

In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.

The new oxy? There's another popular prescription drug to watch

If all goes well, the dome that opened in 1992 will be flattened within about 15 seconds.

The Homeland Security Department said conditions in Haiti have improved significantly, so the benefit will be extended one last time - until July 2019 - to give Haitians time to prepare to return home.

Haitians relieved to stay in US for now, upset status to end

Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The National Rifle Association and a sport hunting group want to ensure their members can hunt grizzly bears in the three-state region around Yellowstone National Park after the animals lost U.S. protections.

Idaho, Montana and Wyoming are considering limited trophy hunts for grizzlies outside the park in future years after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service revoked the species' threatened status in July.

Conservation groups have sued to restore protections, and now the NRA and Safari Club International have asked U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen to let them intervene in the case.

Several of the groups' members said in affidavits submitted by their attorneys that hunting would help the region's economy, allow states to better manage the animals and improve public safety.

"Having the ability to hunt grizzlies would be great for business. I would also personally hunt a grizzly if given an opportunity to do so," said Edwin Johnson, a 70-year-old hunting outfitter who lives in Gardiner, Montana. "They need to be hunted so that they fear the scent of humans, rather than following it as they do now."

An estimated 700 bears live in and around Yellowstone National Park. Attacks on humans have increased since the animals rebounded from widespread extermination in the last century.

At least six lawsuits to restore protections for grizzlies are pending in Montana and Illinois, although most are expected to be consolidated into a single case in coming months.

An attorney for environmentalists in one of the Montana cases said no decision has been made on whether to fight the attempt by the NRA and Safari Club to intervene.

"We are committed to doing everything we can to stop trophy hunting of grizzly bears leaving Yellowstone National Park," said Matthew Bishop with the Western Environmental Law Center, who is representing WildEarth Guardians.

